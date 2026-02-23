Mazda's New 2026 CX-5 Gains Space And Tech, But I Miss The Zoom-Zoom

The third-gen design cleans up some of the swoopier exterior lines in the name of more presence, while also dropping some matte plastic cladding in favor of shiny piano black. To my eyes, Mazda drew on a healthy dose of the perfectly penned CX-50, with a bit more Honda HR-V thrown in for good measure—and I mean that as a compliment. But even a brief glance at the new profile reveals a much larger car, stretched by 4.5 inches between the front and rear axles while also measuring a half-inch taller and a bit wider, as well.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

That longer cabin specifically optimizes interior volume, especially in the rear seat and cargo areas. Second-row passengers can expect 2.3 more inches of knee room, and the cargo deck measures 1.8 inches longer. With the 40/20/40 back seats folded down almost perfectly flat, a five-foot-ten surfboard (admittedly a shortboard) fit without needed to turn diagonally.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The backseats also feature more car seat mounting bracket options, and a lower flat sill in the entry opening to make climbing in and out easier for children.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The rear doors open nice and wide, while the sill also makes standing tall to deal with roof accessories more accessible—and the CX-5 can come with real roof rails ready for crossbars, a rack, or a cargo box.