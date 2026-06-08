Why Drifting Is Actually Bad For Your Car - Explained By Mechanics

Love or hate them, the Fast and Furious films have significantly impacted car culture as a whole. After the third film, "Tokyo Drift, dropped in 2006, drifting automobiles went from something that was mostly happening over in Japan to a mainstream professional motorsport with millions of fans nationwide. The art of drifting requires drivers to constantly oversteer, forcing the car to slide (or drift) through turns and earn "style" points as they move around the track.

Sliding sideways through turns while smoking the wheels looks cool, and there are even cars designed for the task, and even cater to beginners. Mechanics agree though that pulling off this maneuver puts the entire car under tremendous stress. This is where the rubber of real-world physics — friction, centripetal force, Newton's laws of motion — meets the road and can cause major problems.

The most obvious is that both the tires and rims wear out faster. What's more, the drivetrain and differential are prone to overload. Then there's stress-related damage to other systems like the suspension, brakes, steering, cooling, transmission, and the engine. So, if you're thinking about slip sliding through turns, be ready to pay the piper.