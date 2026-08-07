How Tall Is Too Tall For A Mazda MX-5 Miata?

The Mazda MX-5 Miata has remained the most popular sports car for decades thanks to its affordable price point, cute looks, and fun, responsive handling. You know what they say: Miata is always the answer. However, this may not be the case for taller people.

There's a reason the Miata has sold over one million cars. The minimal driver-focused car is great for commuting and the track, all while being sleek and adorable. However, the interior is where it falls a bit short. Our review of the 2025 model admitted that the cabin lacks storage, and the trunk isn't the most useful. The cabin is also not the best for tall drivers, with 37.4 inches of head room and 43.1 inches of leg room.

Who can comfortably fit in that cabin? The answer is not so straightforward. But check this out — Ruler of London states the average height for a man in the U.K. is about 70 inches, or 5'8". According to First in Architecture, the average head height for a seated man (also in the U.K.) is 35.4 inches, which is 50.6% of their overall height. If you extrapolate these numbers to the headroom of the Miata, this means it can accommodate a person up to 6' 4" if they don't mind their head being uncomfortably pressed against the roof.

Meanwhile, a person around 5'9" generally needs 39" of leg room to be comfortable. If you bring those measurements back to the same 6' 4" person attempting to sit in a Miata, they are at the very limit. While torso and leg length varies person to person, it seems like anyone above six feet tall could be pretty cramped in a stock Miata without the top down.