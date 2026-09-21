Why Are Mazda's Four-Cylinder Skyactiv-G Engines So Reliable?

Launched more than a decade ago, Mazda's Skyactiv-G engine involves a unique approach to traditional compression ratios. Take for instance the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine available in models like the Mazda3 Sedan, which features a higher 13:1 compression ratio than some of its peers, like the Volkswagen Jetta with an 11.5:1 compression ratio. Although, it seems that Mazda isn't the only automaker pushing compression figures, as competitors like Honda and Hyundai are following suit with their own higher compression four-cylinder engine designs.

To the automaker's credit, the reliability of Mazda's Skyactiv engines is considered very good by owners, many of whom tout they've exceeding 200,000 miles with regular maintenance. Mazda ranked third in a J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, outperforming several of the top automotive brands in the industry. The Mazda3 sedan, which features the Skyactiv-G engine, achieved an above average reliability score of four out of five on Repair Pal, noting the few problems that are reported aren't severe.

There are a few reasons this Mazda engine is reliable and they have to do with specific design considerations. Mazda engineers made a concerted effort to reduce friction inside the engine and opted for stronger forged steel for the crankshaft as opposed to the typical cast iron composition. Another potential factor in the longevity of Skyactiv-G engines is Mazda's refusal to use continuously variable transmissions (CVT), which have some downsides compared to traditional automatics.