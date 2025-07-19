CVT Vs Automatic Transmissions: The Key Differences Between Them (And Why They Matter)

When choosing a new car, first-time buyers tend to overlook the type of transmission it uses. Sure, 97% of drivers in the U.S. now drive automatic vehicles, leading many to assume that that's the only option there is, apart from the increasingly few models with manuals.

There are different types of automatic transmissions, with the two most common today being the traditional automatic, and the continuously variable transmission, or CVT. Although both fall under the automatic category, they have differences that need to be understood by potential buyers, so they know what to expect the moment they drive off the dealership lot.

The main difference between a standard automatic and a CVT lies in the way they deliver power to the wheels. Traditional automatic transmissions work through a set of planetary gears that shift up or down depending on vehicle speed and load. On the other hand, a CVT doesn't rely on gears to move the car. Instead, it utilizes a system of pulleys and a steel or composite belt to deliver an infinite number of gear ratios.

The cone-shaped variable-diameter pulleys allow the belt to ride at different diameters, continuously changing the ratio between engine speed and output speed in the process. By not relying on fixed gears, a CVT can deliver smoother acceleration and better fuel efficiency. However, there are still other elements that come into play when comparing the overall driving experience that the two transmission types have to offer.