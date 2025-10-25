How Reliable Are Mazda's Skyactiv Engines? Here's What Owners Say

Mazda's SKYACTIV engine family debuted in 2009 and was first launched with the Mazda DEMIO in 2011. The lineup includes traditional SKYACTIV-G gasoline engines and SKYACTIV-D diesel engines that power much of Mazda's current range. Mazda also plans to replace the G series with the upcoming SKYACTIV-Z, while the innovative SKYACTIV-X compression ignition unit never made it into the U.S.

So, how reliable are Mazda's SKYACTIV engines? According to owners on Reddit, with proper maintenance (oil changes, spark plugs, belts), Mazda's 2.5-liter engines can easily exceed 200k–250k miles without major issues. Owners also share a positive sentiment about the 2.0-liter variant, with one owner noting, "I have 332k km (around 206,000 miles) on it with just regular maintenance."

SKYACTIV 1.5-liter and 2.2-liter diesel variants have a more mixed reputation, with most owners agreeing that the gasoline engines are more reliable. Even though these are some of the most reliable Mazda engines ever, they are not perfect. Here is everything you need to know about what goes wrong with these powertrains and what the future holds for the next generation of SKYACTIV engines.