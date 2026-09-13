Rotary Engines: Here Are The Pros And Cons

The piston engine may be the most common type of internal combustion engine found in consumer automotive vehicles. That doesn't mean it's the only option drivers have ever had access to. In the 1960s, the rotary engine made its first appearance in a vehicle. Mazda in particular embraced the innovation, installing rotary engines in vehicles like the Mazda RX-7. However, while Mazda may have recognized the pros of this alternative engine, the cons of rotary engines are also important to be aware of, should this engine type ever make a comeback.

The technical differences between rotary engines and piston engines are significant. Ultimately, though, they serve the same purpose: generating power for a vehicle. Rotary engines generate and supply this power via the spinning of its rotor, while piston engines (as you likely guessed) rely on the up-and-down movements of pistons to do so.

It's worth noting that most automakers have stopped using rotary engines. Thus, your options for purchasing a car with such a powerplant may be limited. That said, because it's technically possible that you may have the chance of investing in such a vehicle one day, you should familiarize yourself with the advantages and disadvantages a rotary engine offers. Equipping yourself with this knowledge is key to making an informed purchase.