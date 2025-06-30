This Is Why (Most) Automakers Stopped Using Rotary Engines

Despite having been successfully rolled into production of various models, such as the RX-7 and RX-8 Mazda sports cars, the rotary engine as a design does sport some inherent flaws. First of all, it relies heavily on mechanical competence from the driver — and that's not something that can be relied upon. This is because rotary engines are designed to burn oil, due to the fact they feature oil squirters within the intake manifold, in addition to injectors which feed oil into the combustion chamber. Naturally then, oil levels do drop. If owners don't regularly check the engine's oil level with the dipstick, then the oil supply will run low or out completely, and that will only spell trouble. While owners would technically be to blame for this oversight, it's easy to imagine that automakers would fear the blame being thrown their way, and a poor reputation for reliability is something best avoided.

Secondly, achieving clean emissions can be troublesome with rotary engines. Due to the shape of a rotary engine's combustion chamber, these engines perform particularly poorly when it comes to thermal efficiency. A result of this is that, when compared to traditional engine designs, a lot of unburnt fuel gets spat out of the exhaust. Couple this with the aforementioned oil-burning issues, and it's clear to see why automakers would steer clear of rotary engines from an efficiency standpoint.