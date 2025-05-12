Was The Mazda 787B Really Banned From Le Mans? The Rotary Engine's Racing History Explained

Mazda's Wankel rotary powerplant boasts a proud and storied endurance racing career that began and ended in truly spectacular fashion. The rotary first took to a European circuit in anger in 1968, debuting in one of the world's toughest races: the 84-hour Marathon de la Route at the Nürburgring. Driving the Green Hell for three and a half days proved daunting, but Mazda impressively took home a remarkable fourth place with the Cosmo (one of the greatest Mazdas of all time), proving to the world that the Wankel could be both fast and reliable.

Advertisement

23 years later, Mazda represented Japan at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking a tremendous upset victory — it was the first time a Japanese manufacturer won the infamous race. And it was a victory which should never have happened, but not because the engine was outlawed. In fact, the 787B was significantly slower than its competition, posting a qualifying time just over 12 seconds behind pole position. Rather, the 787B won through sheer luck, consistency, and reliability.

The FIA set the rotary engine's ban in motion in 1989 when the organization planned to restrict manufacturers to 3.5-liter reciprocating-piston engines for 1990. However, the FIA postponed these changes long enough to allow the 787B to compete, with rotary engines instead banned from 1992 onwards. Because of the timing coincidentally lining up with the 787B's underdog win, it's often misconstrued that the 787B was banned for being fast when, in reality, it was effectively a grandfathered-in exception to a rule that was already in place.

Advertisement