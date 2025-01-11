How To Read Your Car's Oil Level On A Dipstick

Engine oil is crucial to keep your car running smoothly, and while your engine isn't supposed to consume oil like it uses up fuel, you still tend to lose some of it as you use your vehicle daily. So, to ensure that you're not running out of this important lubricating fluid, you must check your car's engine oil level occasionally. Checking the oil level of your car is also one of the first things you should do if you're looking for the reason why your low engine oil pressure warning light turns on on your instrument panel.

Unfortunately, unlike the fuel tank, most cars do not have an oil gauge inside the cabin. Instead, you have to go to the engine bay and find the oil level dipstick in your car to check how much engine you have left. So, if you haven't done that before, here's a step-by-step guide on how to read your car's engine oil level and find out if you still have enough oil to keep it running or if it's time to change the oil in your car.