5 Frequently-Discounted Electronics You Should Never Pay Full Price For

Apple's AirPods may be great earbuds and headphones, but they command premium Apple tax prices. The good news is that Apple's two most expensive AirPods — the AirPods Max 2 and the AirPods Pro 3, retailing for $549 and $250 respectively — get frequent sales. The AirPods Max 2 (a new product which released in 2026, by the way) has already been discounted multiple times, going steadily from $549 to as low as $399. The discount price isn't always the same, but the discounts are frequent and happen multiple times a month. This is huge since the AirPods Max has always had a painfully high price point compared to competitors making premium ANC headphones, like Sony.

The same goes for the AirPods Pro 3. Since their release in 2025, AirPods Pro 3 pricing only stayed level for a few months and then went on a jagged downward trend of sales that at one point reached $169. That's roughly a third off the usual price on a product that's not even a year old. Pricing is so low on these new products that the difference is small compared to the previous generation, meaning you might as well just get the latest and greatest.

What's more, we're not talking about used or refurbished products from a third-party store. These are all directly from Apple's official Amazon storefront. When you buy an Apple product from Amazon, you still get effectively the same guarantees and peace of mind, like the ability to buy AppleCare+. There are a few advantages to buying directly from Apple, too — but that's only worth it if Apple's price is as low as Amazon's.