Two Companies Make Most Of The Memory Chips Inside Of Our Devices (And They're Being Sued...Again)

If you are using any electronic gadget today, it will almost certainly have a memory chip inside. This memory is typically labeled as RAM (Random Access Memory) or DRAM (Dynamic RAM). Given the abundance of electronic devices around us, it would be natural to assume that DRAM modules are widely available.

However, not only are memory chips incredibly difficult to manufacture, but we are also facing a severe shortage of DRAM modules as of mid 2026. This shortage has a lot to do with the fact that almost all of the memory modules in production today owe their origin to two manufactures from Korea (Samsung and SK Hynix), and one from the U.S. (Micron). Together, both the Korean giants account for around two thirds of the global memory market and operate at an absolutely mind-boggling scale. Micron Technology, while not a small player, lags behind the Koreans in size and scale, but is still considered part of the big three memory manufacturers.

On June 25, 2026, both Samsung and SK Hynix, along with Micron were named in a class action lawsuit where they are accused of willfully restricting the supply of DRAM modules to inflate prices. The lawsuit appears to be a reaction to the steep increase in RAM prices users have been experiencing since mid 2025. The crux of the lawsuit is that all three companies have redirected their attention towards manufacturing a more complex (and profitable) form of DRAM modules called HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), thereby creating an artificial shortage in the market, driving up prices for consumers.