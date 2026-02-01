This Could Save Laptop Makers From The Global RAM Shortage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are an avid PC builder, a tech enthusiast, or someone just tracking laptop and computer prices, you may have noticed the steep increase in the prices of RAM modules over the past several months. These spikes are eerily similar to those experienced by GPUs during the crypto mining boom. It's just that in this instance, they are driven by a massive surge in demand for memory chips used in AI data centers. The biggest gainers from these price hikes are memory makers, who are reaping handsome profits. The average consumer, on the other hand, is the worst affected of the lot. The increased demand for RAM has led to supply shortages, forcing PC brands to buy memory at inflated prices. These price hikes are then passed on to retail consumers, who are left with no option but to buy laptops and computers at inflated prices.

Given that the AI boom is far from over, the expectation was that this trend of inflated RAM prices would likely continue for a while. However, if we are to believe an industry insider, the worst phase of the RAM price hike may be already behind us.

In a recent discussion with Tom's Guide, Intel's Senior Director of Product Management, Nish Neelalojanan, revealed that most laptop makers (at least those that work with Intel) have a fairly long inventory of RAM modules, often lasting anywhere between 9 and 12 months. Given that several of these companies have already paid for the RAM modules intended for devices set for release in 2026, Nish believes that sharp price hikes similar to those experienced in 2025 may not occur in the near future.