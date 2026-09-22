Sonos Beam Ultra Review: Atmos Soundbar Sits In The Price/Sound Sweet Spot

Strange to think it's actually been five years since Sonos launched Beam (Gen 2). The intervening period has not only seen expectations for soundbars get more intense, but options for spatial audio — in music and video — more commonplace. With 5.1.2 support, the second-generation Beam could only pretend to deliver full Dolby Atmos, however; 2026's Sonos Beam Ultra has true 7.1.2 complete with upward-firing drivers.

At $699 it's positioned above the $499 Beam (Gen 2), but below the $1,099 Arc Ultra. Like those models, Sonos offers it in either matte black or white. Soundbar aesthetics generally skew sober — it's the screen you're meant to be watching, after all — and the Beam Ultra is reasonably surreptitious. At almost 30-inches across it's about 4-inches wider than Beam (Gen 2), and it's very slightly deeper too.

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Sonos offers a $69 wall mount, or you can simply place it on your TV stand. Regardless, you'll want to make sure there's nothing interfering with the upper drivers (there's a Simulated Overhead Sound mode, using the front drivers for situations where there's less than 4-inches of space over the soundbar, but I'm not sure why you're buying Beam Ultra if you aren't going to take full advantage of its Atmos capabilities).