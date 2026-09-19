12 Mazda Models That Are Worth Buying Used

Mazda doesn't top the sales charts in 2026, but its lineup is still one of the best if you want a premium feel without luxury-segment price tags. After recent shakeups with discontinuing quite a few nameplates and gradually introducing replacements throughout the decade so far, Mazda's lineup isn't as expansive as the likes of Toyota, but the Japanese manufacturer still offers SUVs in each major segment, a smaller hatchback/sedan, and a specific sports car that everyone recognizes.

While the new models are far from the most expensive cars for sale, you might not want to pay what they fetch nowadays. Luckily, Mazda has one of the most attractive used markets if you want a mixture of quality and affordability. Alongside older SUVs, recently discontinued models still feel pretty new for much less and have proven to be some of the most reliable cars on the road. Even if you go back 15 years or more, once-popular nameplates still have competitive ratings that make them more than worth considering. Here's a closer look at 12 of the best Mazda models you can buy used.