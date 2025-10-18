Here's How Reliable Mazdas Are, According To Consumer Reports

Everyone who is buying a car wants one that is dependable and reliable, with a minimum of bothersome and potentially expensive repairs during their period of ownership. The Mazda brand qualifies as one of these brands, according to Consumer Reports (CR), ranking sixth on its list of the most reliable cars. Mazda's sixth-place finish brings it in right behind the top five, which include the Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Acura brands. For some historical background, check out the most successful models in Mazda history.

CR determined its brand reliability rankings by asking its subscribers about vehicle problems they had experienced in the past 12 months, covering cars from the 2022 through 2024 model years, plus any 2025 models that represented an adequate sample size. The publication studies 20 different problem areas that range from minor annoyances to those having major financial consequences. These problem areas are then ranked by severity to produce a final score. The brand's final ranking is composed of the individual reliability scores of each model in its lineup, with at least two models required to rank a brand.

In addition to its sixth-place finish for new car reliability, Mazda was also number three in used car reliability and number eight in maintenance and repair costs. In Consumer Reports' own words, "Many of its crossovers, SUVs, and sedans have earned Consumer Reports' recommendations and above-average reliability ratings."