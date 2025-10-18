Here's How Reliable Mazdas Are, According To Consumer Reports
Everyone who is buying a car wants one that is dependable and reliable, with a minimum of bothersome and potentially expensive repairs during their period of ownership. The Mazda brand qualifies as one of these brands, according to Consumer Reports (CR), ranking sixth on its list of the most reliable cars. Mazda's sixth-place finish brings it in right behind the top five, which include the Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Acura brands. For some historical background, check out the most successful models in Mazda history.
CR determined its brand reliability rankings by asking its subscribers about vehicle problems they had experienced in the past 12 months, covering cars from the 2022 through 2024 model years, plus any 2025 models that represented an adequate sample size. The publication studies 20 different problem areas that range from minor annoyances to those having major financial consequences. These problem areas are then ranked by severity to produce a final score. The brand's final ranking is composed of the individual reliability scores of each model in its lineup, with at least two models required to rank a brand.
In addition to its sixth-place finish for new car reliability, Mazda was also number three in used car reliability and number eight in maintenance and repair costs. In Consumer Reports' own words, "Many of its crossovers, SUVs, and sedans have earned Consumer Reports' recommendations and above-average reliability ratings."
What else does Consumer Reports say about Mazdas?
Mazda makes a full line of SUVs, along with the Mazda3 and the MX-5 Miata. For CR's reliability survey, the Mazda vehicles included were the CX-5, CX-50, CX-30, MX-5 Miata, Mazda 3, and the standard and PHEV versions of the Mazda CX-90.
One of Mazda's signature achievements is the MX-5 Miata, currently in its fourth generation. In our review, we found it to be a glorious balance of power, manual transmission, and suspension, featuring a wide variety of analog charms at an affordable price. Consumer Reports concurs, stating that, "Though sports cars are less popular now than decades before, Mazda still sells the MX-5 Miata, one of the best of the few remaining enthusiast cars." As far as reliability goes, CR revealed the 2024 MX-5 Miata to be "...much more reliable than the average new car."
Mazda's reliable small car is the Mazda3, available as both a sedan and a hatchback. In its tests, CR reported that the standard drivetrain "...delivered responsive and predictable acceleration." Our review of the 2025 Mazda3 hatchback demonstrated its classic charm if you keep the specs simple.
Other current Mazda models that helped the brand achieve its overall sixth-place reliability rating were the subcompact CX-30 SUV, the compact two-row Mazda CX-5 SUV, and the pricier compact two-row CX-50 SUV. In addition to high reliability ratings, Mazda vehicles are known for being fun to drive, with great exterior styling and upscale interiors.