Mazda CX-30 Vs Mazda3 Hatchback: 3 Important Differences To Know Before You Buy

In the century since its humble beginnings as a cork manufacturer, Mazda has become one of the best-selling auto brands in the United States. The Japanese automaker has achieved that status in part by focusing on the manufacture of smaller, dependable automobiles, fronting solid fuel economy and performance. Focusing on those vital factors has helped Mazda develop a line of vehicles as celebrated for their reliability as they are for their prowess on the road.

Among the more revered makes in the manufacturer's stable of cars and SUVs are sleek hatchback builds like the CX-30 and the Mazda3. The latter vehicle has, of course, been a part of the Mazda lineup since the early 2000s and, during its two decades of production, has regularly ranked among the automaker's best-selling cars. The former, however, is a relatively new addition to the Mazda stable, with CX-30s first hitting the streets of North America in 2020.

In recent years, builds of both the Mazda3 and the CX-30 have each earned the SlashGear seal of approval. While the largely positive reviews might be enough to put the vehicles in the new car purchase conversation for some of our faithful readers, you still might have difficulty deciding exactly which build best suits your needs. That's because the Mazda3 and the CX-30 deliver distinctly different driving experiences — even as they boast several striking similarities.

