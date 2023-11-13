The 12 Most Reliable Mazda Models Ever Made

Although Mazda is one of the smaller international car companies with a 2022 annual revenue of $27.52 billion (compared to Toyota at $258.4 billion and General Motors at $144 billion), the automaker has consistently produced high-quality, dependable vehicles. Across the board, Mazda cars score well for reliability. In 2020, the company surged ahead to the top spot in the Consumer Reports Auto Reliability rankings, beating the perennial leader Toyota. The Mazda MX-5 is the most reliable with a score of 98 out of 100, while the CX-30, CX-3, and CX-5, all performed well, scoring 85 or better.

While Mazda is one of the world's most innovative car companies with a solid record for reliability, some of its issues have affected several models. Malfunctioning brakes is a problem. Reports compiled by ReliabilityIndex.com show that over 14% of the owners had issues with their brakes. Other common problems include defective clutch systems with faulty release levers, pins, and bearings causing premature clutch wear and eventual failure. The defective Takata airbags resulting in the largest U.S. automotive recall of all time affected several Mazda models (as well as many other Japanese cars). Mazdas equipped with L-series engines experienced defective variable valve timing (VVT) which could lead to an engine failure.

Despite these issues, Mazda cars require fewer repairs than most of the competition and when required, the costs tend to be lower than other manufacturers. Here are the 12 most reliable Mazda models ever made based on ratings from Consumer Reports, CoPilot, RepairPal, and others.