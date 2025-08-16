What Is The Most Reliable Used Car To Buy In 2025?

No matter what you're after from your next used car, be it a sports car, super-efficient hybrid, or maybe even one of the few heavy-duty Cummins-powered pickup trucks, one thing you'll be wishing for no matter the segment is impressive reliability. While other qualities, such as towing capacity and top speed, are rather segment-specific, reliability and durability are things everyone wants.

This is why we've done the research to highlight two of the most dependable used cars on sale in the US right now. Specifically, we are looking for affordable models that are at least a few years old so that buyers will benefit from the effects of depreciation, and the cars we've featured should also work for a wide audience. So we won't be including two-door sports cars or gas-guzzling V8 trucks. In an effort to ensure we pick the right models, the findings of well-respected third-party sites have been taken into account.

The first model we'll look at is the Mazda6, more specifically the third-generation model, which was available between the model years 2014 and 2021. Consumer Reports lists this as its used car top pick for August 2025 in the under $10,000 category, which demonstrates just how affordable the mid-size Mazda is. Our second pick is the 2020 Honda Fit, which iSeeCars chose as the best five-year-old used car currently out there, with an average list price of $18,336.