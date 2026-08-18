5 Of The Most Reliable Car Brands To Consider If You're Buying A Used SUV

Car prices have become crazy in the past few years. For instance, the 2016 Nissan Murano's new price was somewhere around $29,000. Fast forward ten years, and the current entry-level 2026 Nissan Murano will set you back nearly $42,000. A three-to-five-year-old SUV also doesn't feel nearly as far behind a brand-new one as it once did.

With that in mind, it becomes reasonable to instead consider buying something used, especially since depreciation can gut a modern car's value in just a few years, so much so that you can even buy used full-on luxury SUVs under $30,000, for the same price a new Nissan Murano used to cost. However, buying used comes with its own set of caveats.

Arguably the two biggest ones are warranty and reliability. With age and mileage, cars develop problems and require servicing, maintenance, and repairs, all of which can negate the very logic of used being the sensible option. To make the most of your savings, you should consider the most reliable and most trouble-free SUV brands that break down the least. Here are five of the most reliable car brands to consider if you're buying a used SUV.