5 Mazda Models With Excellent Resale Value

Mazda has become one of the most recognizable automotive brands in the United States, and the sales numbers back that up. In 2024, Mazda sold a record 424,382 vehicles in the U.S., a 16.8 percent increase over 2023. The brand sold more cars than brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but not as good as Subaru, Kia, or Nissan.

Larger vehicles drove the overwhelming majority of that volume, accounting for 377,402 of those sales. The CX-5 led the charge as Mazda's top-selling model, with the CX-30 and CX-50 also selling well — though Mazda deliberately tanked CX-30 SUV sales in 2025 to limit tariff exposure. But Mazda has never been just about crossovers. The brand earned its reputation on driver-focused cars — most notably with the MX-5 Miata, the world's best-selling two-seat roadster. That philosophy carries through to every model in the lineup.

Many Mazda vehicles earn praise for their balance of engaging dynamics, cool interiors, and daily practicality, often offering an experience akin to a more expensive badge. That combination of qualities has a natural side effect: strong resale value. Cars that are well-built, reliable, and broadly desirable tend to hold their value longer than average, and Mazda has made a habit of producing exactly that kind of vehicle. Here are five Mazda models that stand out for their ability to retain value over time.