7 Alternatives To The Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most popular sports cars in the United States, with it being the fifth bestseller in that category in 2024. This roadster from the Japanese automaker first hit the market back in 1989 and has enjoyed over three decades of success. At just 154 inches long, the MX-5 Miata is able to pack quite a punch in such a small package. The current 2025 model comes with a Skyactiv-G 2.0L I4 engine that gives the car a maximum output of 181 hp and 151 lb. ft. of torque, and it feels like even more because of the size of the car, especially if you have that convertible top down. The car is also routinely rated extremely highly among drivers surveyed by Consumer Reports when it comes to reliability. Of course, what makes the Miata even more appealing is its price, as it has a starting price of just $29,330. That is a relatively small amount to pay for style and power.

Despite so many things to love about the Mazda MX-5 Miata, there could be a reason it doesn't tickle your particular fancy, like if you aren't a fan of its aesthetic or maybe want a bit more horsepower. If you still want a sports car similar to the Miata, there is no shortage of options available to you. We are going to look at seven different models from various automakers that make for terrific alternatives to the Miata that you could head to a dealership and drive away with today.