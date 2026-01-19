Mazda Purposefully Tanked Sales Of Its Entry-Level SUV

It was impossible to keep up with the whirlwind of tariffs and changes, so if you don't know where the car industry finally landed in the turmoil, we don't blame you. It's more complicated than Common Core math, but here's where the U.S. stands with vehicles manufactured in Mexico. Many vehicles coming to America from Mexico are currently subjected to a 25% tariff — but not all. If at least 40% of the parts and materials that make up the vehicle are from the U.S., the 25% tariff does not apply to that portion of the vehicle. Even if only a portion of the CX-30 was subject to tariffs, the price could increase substantially. While the base price of the 2026 model is only about $780 more than the 2025 model, buyers must also pay a $1,495 destination charge.

As a result, Mazda told CarBuzz, "[W]ith ongoing uncertainty around U.S.–Mexico tariff agreements, we made a strategic decision to scale back production of this model." It's not clear if this signals a long-term shift in Mazda's strategy, but for now, if you were interested in purchasing a CX-30, you may want to explore other options, though the CX-30 may still be available at your local dealership. Mazda's website states at the time of writing, "2025 Model Inventory Remains Unaffected By New Tariffs." If you have a little wriggle room in your budget, check out the Mazda CX-50. This larger SUV boasts a price under $30,000, an athletic ride, and more cargo space than the CX-30.