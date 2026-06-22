This Is The Cheapest 2026 Mazda Model You Can Buy

Some people are looking to spend less on a new vehicle, which means they're probably not browsing 2026's most expensive luxury cars. Instead, they may be looking at more affordable brands like Mazda, which is offering the 2026 Mazda3 sedan for a starting price of $24,650. At this cost, the base model Mazda3 is the most reasonably priced vehicle in the company's current lineup.

This is a five-passenger sedan that comes standard with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that put out 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission, adaptive cruise control, and front-wheel drive. Inside the car is Mazda's standard sound system, along with an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa capability. You can also get access to a subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot through the MyMazda app. The sedan's standard safety features include an attention monitor, rear-seat alert, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and a vehicle exit warning.

The 2026 Mazda3 sedan is more than just Mazda's cheapest model, as its earned high marks in respected industry reviews, including Consumer Reports. The publication named the Mazda3 one of its 84 Recommended Sedans, noting the vehicle's quiet cabin, braking performance, and overall reliability. The Mazda3 was also selected for the 2026 Editors' Choice list from Car and Driver, which highlighted the sedan's interior and efficient performance.