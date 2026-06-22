This Is The Cheapest 2026 Mazda Model You Can Buy
Some people are looking to spend less on a new vehicle, which means they're probably not browsing 2026's most expensive luxury cars. Instead, they may be looking at more affordable brands like Mazda, which is offering the 2026 Mazda3 sedan for a starting price of $24,650. At this cost, the base model Mazda3 is the most reasonably priced vehicle in the company's current lineup.
This is a five-passenger sedan that comes standard with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that put out 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission, adaptive cruise control, and front-wheel drive. Inside the car is Mazda's standard sound system, along with an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa capability. You can also get access to a subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot through the MyMazda app. The sedan's standard safety features include an attention monitor, rear-seat alert, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and a vehicle exit warning.
The 2026 Mazda3 sedan is more than just Mazda's cheapest model, as its earned high marks in respected industry reviews, including Consumer Reports. The publication named the Mazda3 one of its 84 Recommended Sedans, noting the vehicle's quiet cabin, braking performance, and overall reliability. The Mazda3 was also selected for the 2026 Editors' Choice list from Car and Driver, which highlighted the sedan's interior and efficient performance.
Inside the Mazda 3's other trim packages
There are some cheaper alternatives to the Mazda3 sedan, and four other variants of the Mazda3 come with additional features. The Select Sport has upgraded dual-zone climate control, leatherette seating, keyless entry, and larger wheels. The Preferred package comes with a moonroof, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat with lumbar support. The Carbon Edition has standard all-wheel drive (AWD), and the Premium Plus is on top with a 250 hp turbocharged engine, standard AWD, a Bose sound system, and other advanced tech features.
But moving up to the other trim packages means you're also moving up in price. The Select Sport starts at $25,540, the Preferred starts at $27,290, and the Carbon Edition begins at $29,815. The Premium Plus, by far the most maxed-out variant in the Mazda3 sedan lineup, starts at $36,940. So if you go with the least expensive base model under $25K, you are sacrificing some of the perks that come with the other packages.
The Mazda3 is performing well so far in 2026, according to the company's most recent North American Operations Sales Report. A total of 4,121 sedans and hatchbacks sold in the month of May, with the sedan itself accounting for 2,781 of those sales. This marked the Mazda3's best performance in five years, with year-to-date totals reaching 16,665 units sold. This shows that even though Mazda buyers tend to focus more on SUVs like the CX-50, the Mazda3 continues to be a strong mover.