5 Of The Most Expensive Luxury Cars Coming In 2026
The automotive industry doesn't stand still for long. When a new model is unveiled, others are typically waiting just around the corner with innovations that quickly raise the bar for all vehicles. It's what keeps competition fierce and potential buyers interested, and there's good news for anyone who is about to start shopping for a new vehicle. There are some enticing new releases coming soon, including some new 2026 models that should be worth the wait. Range Rover and Ferrari plan to release their first all-electric vehicles soon, and the humble Chevy Bolt makes its comeback in 2026 as a 2027 model.
For buyers with sizable budgets and premium tastes, the new year will also bring some fresh models that offer amenities and options you won't find in most sedans and compacts. Customers of top-tier luxury brands sometimes spend six figures on a car; for example the 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at $520,000. There are plenty of luxurious and enticing new models coming for 2026 that are a bit more accessibly priced, though. Here are a few ordered by anticipated cost from "I can probably get one of those" to "We're going to need a third mortgage."
2026 Acura RSX EV - around $55,000
The new Acura RSX isn't exactly what we hoped for from the rebirth of the nameplate. Honda's luxury division is bringing the upscale sports coupe's badge back for an electric crossover SUV on a fresh platform, but details about the new RSX are scarce beyond the reveal of a prototype in August 2025 at Monterey Car Week. According to a press release, the new RSX will be built alongside the Acura Integra at Honda's EV Hub factory in Marysville, Ohio. The new RSX will come standard with dual motors, all-wheel drive, and Brembo brakes.
Owners will be able to use the RSX's batteries to power their homes in an emergency, and its new ASIMO OS will manage in-car apps. No official pricing information is available as of this writing but we can extrapolate from what we already know. The MDX currently sits at the top of Acura's current lineup; this luxury performance SUV starts at $51,800 plus a $1,350 destination charge. That's $53,150 in total, so expect the tech-forward RSX to cost a little more than that when it arrives at dealerships late in 2026.
2027 BMW iX3 - around $60,000
The iX3 EV promises to be a very important model for BMW, thanks in large part to an 800-volt system that will allow much faster charging than existing X-series EVs. BMW has offered a few important details about its upcoming electric crossover, including an anticipated release date of late summer 2026 as a 2027 model. The 463-horsepower drivetrain will provide about 400 miles of range, and owners should be able to charge its batteries from 10 to 80% capacity in as little as 21 minutes.
A heads-up display will project key telemetry information onto the bottom of the windshield, and BMW's Heart of Joy and Dynamic Performance Control systems manage acceleration, cornering, and energy recovery. BMW hasn't revealed an exact MSRP for the 2027 iX3, but we expect the entry-level version to start at around $60,000. BMW will continue to develop the iX3 model range as time progresses, with the promise of additional single- and dual-motor variants for early 2027.
2026 Cadillac Vistiq - $77,395 and up
Cadillac is making some big moves in the next year or so. GM's luxury division joins the Formula 1 grid in 2026 in a partnership with Ferrari, and the 2026 Vistiq SUV will be the first iteration of that model to get the full-electric treatment. Cadillac's premium three-row electric SUV will start at $77,395 plus yet-to-be-determined destination fees (for a benchmark, the Escalade IQ carries a $2,895 freight charge). The Vistiq EV will deliver an EPA-estimated 305 miles of range and a 3.7-second 0-60 time that rivals some sports cars.
Luxury amenities include a 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system with available Dolby Atmos, GM's Super Cruise driver assistance suite, a 33-inch LED dashboard and infotainment display, and a panoramic moonroof. The drivetrain will crank out 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, and upper trims provide goodies like an augmented reality heads-up display with night vision, rear captain's chairs, and Brembo brakes. Those extras won't come cheaply, however. The top-trim Vistiq Platinum EV starts at $96,495 plus tax, licensing, destination, and tags; you could easily spend six figures before you settle into its premium black-trimmed leather seats.
2027 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Hybrid - $82,000+
The most interesting version of the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is a late-year Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV), and a proper Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Grand Wagoneer is coming for 2027. The upcoming full-size Jeep will share its powertrain with the Ram 1500: a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 with a 92 kWh battery pack and a minimum of two electric motors. The gas engine is there solely to drive a generator that charges the electric motor's batteries, and range will be up to 500 miles without the need to plug in.
Pricing hasn't been confirmed, although the PHEV is expected to be more expensive than the top-trim version of the existing Grand Wagoneer. The 2026 Grand Wagoneer Limited Reserve starts at $79,735 plus $2,595 in destination fees, so expect the 2026 hybrid to cost a little more than that $82,030 total. Jeep hasn't been too forthcoming with details, but the Grand Wagoneer hybrid could wear the 4xe designation that Stellantis previously assigned to the Wrangler hybrid. The Ramcharger extended-range EV makes 647 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque, and the Grand Wagoneer Hybrid could arrive with similar levels of grunt. Stellantis could also carry over standard features from the well-appointed 2026 Grand Wagoneer Summit Reserve to the '27 PHEV: automatic power folding and adjusting mirrors, heated seats, and a front passenger infotainment display.
2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric - $111,350
While several cars on this list approach the six-figure mark in price with options, the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric has a base price comfortably beyond it.The luxury performance SUV starts at $109,000 plus options, tax, title, and a $2,350 destination charge, and that can climb quite a bit higher if you check too many boxes on the option sheet. All iterations of the electrified Cayenne will come with a decent helping of horsepower, from the base model's 435-horsepower dual-motor setup to the flagship Turbo's impressive 1,139 ponies.
Car and Driver says that version should deliver a 2.4-second 0-60 time and will have "active aerodynamics that improve range." Inside will be a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an optional 14.9-inch display for passengers. The robust list of standard offerings includes automatic parking, one year and 10,000 miles of free routine maintenance, and 21-inch wheels with all-season tires. A single-speed Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) is also standard, but rear axle steering will cost an extra $1,350.