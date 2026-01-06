5 Of The Most Expensive Luxury Cars Coming In 2026

The automotive industry doesn't stand still for long. When a new model is unveiled, others are typically waiting just around the corner with innovations that quickly raise the bar for all vehicles. It's what keeps competition fierce and potential buyers interested, and there's good news for anyone who is about to start shopping for a new vehicle. There are some enticing new releases coming soon, including some new 2026 models that should be worth the wait. Range Rover and Ferrari plan to release their first all-electric vehicles soon, and the humble Chevy Bolt makes its comeback in 2026 as a 2027 model.

For buyers with sizable budgets and premium tastes, the new year will also bring some fresh models that offer amenities and options you won't find in most sedans and compacts. Customers of top-tier luxury brands sometimes spend six figures on a car; for example the 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at $520,000. There are plenty of luxurious and enticing new models coming for 2026 that are a bit more accessibly priced, though. Here are a few ordered by anticipated cost from "I can probably get one of those" to "We're going to need a third mortgage."