5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Mazda 3

Much like the Mazda3, the Kia K4 is available as either a hatchback or a sedan. Also like the Mazda, the sedan variant has a slightly cheaper starting price than the hatchback. For the 2026 model year, Kia will sell you a base-spec example for as little as $23,535 (including a $1,245 destination fee). That's over $2,000 cheaper than the entry-level version of the Mazda, although there are some compromises buyers will have to make to save the additional cash.

The most notable of these is performance. The base-spec Mazda3 gets a 186 horsepower 2.5-liter engine, while the Kia's 2.0-liter base engine makes 147 horsepower. However, the Kia has the edge on efficiency, achieving an EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined compared to the Mazda's 30 mpg combined. According to the EPA, that should work out to fuel savings of around $1,000 over the course of 5 years if you pick the Kia, assuming an annual mileage of 15,000 miles.

Buyers looking for some additional power under the hood could consider the top-trim K4 GT-Line Turbo, which receives a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine making 190 horsepower, as well as extras like a Harmon Kardon audio system. It's a noticeable step up in performance and puts the Kia on par with the Mazda's power output, but it's also a noticeable step up in price. Buyers can expect to pay $29,635 for the trim, without optional extras.