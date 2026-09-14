These 7 Three-Row SUVs Each Have A Different Family In Mind

No two families are alike, and the same goes for family SUVs. While we're spoiled for choice when it comes to three-row transportation these days, what works for one driver may not fit the bill for another. The good news is, whether you're looking for a little luxury, some off-roading talent, or a zero-emissions ride, I've got strong suggestions across the board.

Now, I may be a strong believer in the idea that a lot of American families could do much worse than pick a minivan, but I do recognize the sliding door lifestyle isn't for everyone. I've tested a lot of three-row SUVs lately, with seating for up to eight in some cases, and each has something which sets it apart.

I've picked this list based on my hands-on experience with each model (and many of its competitors). So, if you're putting together a test drive shortlist, these might be the three-row family SUVs that ought to be on it.