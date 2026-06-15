The 2026 Infiniti QX80 Is Big, Powerful And Tows Like A Beast, But It's Not All Good News

Despite all of the technology that can make cars smaller, more efficient, and better packaged, big SUVs will probably last until the heat death of the universe. There's a reason why vehicles like the Chevy Suburban have been around for nearly a century: the automotive market, especially the market in America, loves giant SUVs. There are probably a litany of different psychological reasons why full-size SUVs are popular, unrelated to the actual purpose or utility of the vehicle, but perhaps one of the most evident reasons to parse out is that people seem to like getting more car for their money. More power, more seats, more luxury, more features.

The 2026 Infiniti QX80 is almost the fundamental ideal of an American luxury SUV (aside from the fact that Infiniti is a Japanese brand). Based on the current generation–and much improved–Nissan Armada, the present generation QX80 takes the already large and in charge Armada and makes it more plush and luxurious, all for the small price to pay of tens of thousands of dollars more. I quite like the Nissan Armada, and I thought it was already a luxury SUV wearing a Nissan badge. But I was definitely curious to see how the QX80 would amp up the luxury vibes.