The 2026 Infiniti QX80 Is Big, Powerful And Tows Like A Beast, But It's Not All Good News
Despite all of the technology that can make cars smaller, more efficient, and better packaged, big SUVs will probably last until the heat death of the universe. There's a reason why vehicles like the Chevy Suburban have been around for nearly a century: the automotive market, especially the market in America, loves giant SUVs. There are probably a litany of different psychological reasons why full-size SUVs are popular, unrelated to the actual purpose or utility of the vehicle, but perhaps one of the most evident reasons to parse out is that people seem to like getting more car for their money. More power, more seats, more luxury, more features.
The 2026 Infiniti QX80 is almost the fundamental ideal of an American luxury SUV (aside from the fact that Infiniti is a Japanese brand). Based on the current generation–and much improved–Nissan Armada, the present generation QX80 takes the already large and in charge Armada and makes it more plush and luxurious, all for the small price to pay of tens of thousands of dollars more. I quite like the Nissan Armada, and I thought it was already a luxury SUV wearing a Nissan badge. But I was definitely curious to see how the QX80 would amp up the luxury vibes.
A truck underneath
Underneath the massive exterior of the QX80 is the same powerplant as that of the Armada, too, albeit tuned a little. The engine is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. That's 25 more horsepower than the Armada. Not a sizable power bump, especially with a vehicle this size, but it's definitely worth taking note of. Not least since Infiniti hasn't always made a practice of beefing up the engines of its cars compared to their Nissan cousins.
All of that power goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Compared to most modern SUVs and their unibody construction, the QX80 feels a little old-school in that it's very much a truck, down to the 8,500 pound tow rating, body-on-frame construction, and 17 combined miles per gallon efficiency. With fuel prices as they are halfway through 2026, and the fact that the QX80 only takes premium gas, it was inordinate to keep the vehicle fueled, to say the least.
Not lacking in anything
As far as actually driving the QX80 is concerned, it's quite nice, although that's a quality also shared with the Armada. Behind the wheel of the vessel, you glide around effortlessly and with the slightest perceptible growl of the engine. Despite the power on tap, you'll be unsurprised to hear it's not particularly sporty. Physics and the QX80s general mass get in the way of it being a canyon carver, but it isn't slow or plodding along. It doesn't need a lot of motivation from the gas pedal to get moving quickly.
As for why you would need a vehicle with a curb weight of 6,127 pounds to move all that quickly, that is is a not a question I can answer within the scope of this review. Either way, you aren't lacking for power and expediency with the QX80. If you found yourself in a situation where you needed to rush to the marina and tow a boat for your rich uncle with a heart of gold, the QX80 might be the perfect SUV for the task.
Impressive, without making an impression
On the inside, it's what you would expect from a six-figure SUV. Sitting in the driver's seat–itself heated, ventilated, and massaging–and in command over all the known world (or at least the Wegmans parking lot), you're surrounded by real ash wood trim and plenty of leather. This is going to sound odd, given all of the ways I've previously described this vehicle, but the interior is almost understated.
It doesn't try to make a confusing statement like the rolling art project that is a BMW; nor is it intimidating with gadgets in the manner of a private jet-like Cadillac Escalade. Perhaps that could be attributed to its more humble Nissan underpinnings, or it's a show of restraint from Infiniti.
Either way, the interior of the QX80 is more akin to sitting in a nice boat than waiting in a high-tech doctor's office. Veering into the philosophical, the QX80 is impressive without trying to impress you. It's just a nice place to sit and drive. Jumping from the Nissan to the Infiniti, the designers got rid of the Armada's physical buttons in favor of a big screen under the infotainment display to control HVAC and all the interior amenities. Perhaps it's my inner caveman, but I like physical buttons.
A big SUV in context
Now for the grand question of price. The 2026 Infiniti QX80 is the most expensive Nissan-affiliated product for sale in North America, with its base price of $86,850. The QX80 I reviewed was the "Sport" trim, which is only behind the "Autograph" trim in the lineup. Benefits of the "Sport" are as follows: an air purification system, a 24-speaker sound system by Klipsch, and massaging seats. 22-inch wheels are also part of the package. It starts at a cool $102,645.
The "Radiant White/Black Obsidian" two tone paint is $1,205. The "Sport Exterior Package" that gives you roof rail crossbars and some extra blackout options around the exterior is $1,060, and the privilege of illuminated kick plates and an illuminated headliner will set you back $1,060 as well. Throw in the destination charge of $2,190 and you luxuriously arrive at your final price of $108,160. Oh boy.
Over $100,000 is, to quote my mom, "too much money."
Large and in charge, but still middle of the road
To modify a saying from an old mentor of mine, Reverend Bob, a vehicle without context is just a pretext for you to say whatever you want about it. And in context, the QX80 isn't all that special. There are numerous six-figure, very powerful SUVs on the market today that displace roughly the same tonnage as a competitive modern navy. BMW, Mercedes, GMC, Cadillac, Lexus, Lincoln, and more can give you a giant SUV for $100,000. So where does the QX80 sit within the mix?
Oddly enough, it's best superlative is towing. 8,500 pounds puts it above the Cadillac Escalade's maximum 8,100 pounds, and just under the Lincoln Navigator's 8,700 pounds. Compared to the Lincoln, the QX80 has exactly 10 more horsepower, and slightly less cargo space. With all of the seats folded down, it has a maximum capacity of 97.1 cubic feet. The Navigator, with its aircraft carrier-like wheelbase, has a maximum capacity of 107 cubic feet. Is it worth 10 extra horsepower at the sacrifice of 10 cubic feet? You're paying over $100,000 anyway. You might as well get the most out of it.
It wouldn't be unfair to declare the 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport an objectively ridiculous vehicle. It has bodywork that's gives you Warhammer 40,000 vibes; he fuel economy will drain your bank account; and replacing 22-inch tires down the road will require taking out a second mortgage. In fact, everything about it is well outside the scope of what any normal person would even consider purchasing. Funny, then, that within the context of big SUVs it's pretty middle of the road.