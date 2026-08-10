Toyota's 2026 Sienna Is The Hybrid Minivan To Beat (And This Could Be The Best Trim)

If you're looking for a minivan that values efficiency above all else, the Toyota Sienna is the top choice in the class. The plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica is discontinued going forward, so with the standard hybrid powertrain under the hood of every Sienna, there's simply no beating the Toyota for minivan fuel economy.

Even the hybrid version of the Kia Carnival at an impressive 32 mpg combined can't top the Sienna's EPA rating of 36 mpg combined. Rivals like the now-V6-only Pacifica, the V6-variant of the Carnival, and the V6-only Honda Odyssey all offer more power, but they fall way behind in the mileage department — deep down in the 20s.

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More than just at the top of the heap when it comes to what it costs you at the pump, the Sienna is every bit as good at transporting your family around in comfort. It's properly spacious, equipped with all the amenities and modern tech you'll need, and easy to drive. And to add a bit of pizazz to the mix, Toyota will even make you a Sienna in the ruggedly styled Woodland Edition. It's not exactly an overlanding-capable family hauler, but it helped make the Sienna feel right at home while I was driving it on my local mountain roads — all part of my week-long test of the Toyota minivan.