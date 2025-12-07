How The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Differs From The Previous Year
If you were hoping for some major differences between the 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and the newer 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, we're sorry to disappoint you. The Atlas Cross Sport was recently refreshed for model year 2024, when our review found it handsome and well-equipped. This also means that there are no major changes between the 2025 and 2026 models. But there are always some alterations, minor as they may be.
As you might expect, the sticker price of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is higher than the 2025 model's. The 2026 starts at $39,775 including destination charge and goes up to $55,095 for the top trim level, before options. This compares to a starting price of $38,615 and a top trim level price of $53,620 for the 2025. That's a difference of between $1,160 and $1,475, depending on trim. There appear to be some 2025 Atlas Cross Sports remaining in dealer inventory, so there could be some deals out there.
Aside from price, there is another difference between the 2025 and 2026 models of the Atlas Cross Sport. For 2026, trim levels of SE with Technology and higher get a factory-installed HomeLink mirror with three programmable buttons you can use as a garage door opener or to trigger your home devices residing in the cloud. There's a new interior color on the SEL Premium R-Line trim — Titan Black with blue underlay, while three 2025 exterior colors are unavailable on the 2026 version: Aurora Red Metallic, Kingfisher Blue Metallic, and Pure White.
How is the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport the same as the previous year?
The 2026 model of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is powered by the same "Evo4" 2.0-liter, turbocharged, intercooled, four-cylinder TSI engine producing 269 horsepower on regular fuel, same as the 2025. Either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive is standard, depending on trim, with all-wheel drive available where it isn't standard. Both drivetrains are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic.
Car and Driver tested the 2024 Atlas Cross Sport, mechanically identical to the 2025 and 2026, getting an estimated 0-60 mph time of 6.7 to 6.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 15.1 to 15.3 seconds. Top speed of both versions maxes out at 120 mph, while the towing capacity of the 2025 and 2026 Atlas Cross Sport is up to 2,000 pounds for the base SE trim and 5,000 pounds for the higher trim levels with the factory-installed trailer hitch. Cargo volume behind the rear seat of both model years of this two-row SUV is 40 cubic feet, expanding to 78 cubic feet with the rear seat folded.
If you like the looks of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport but wished it came with third-row seating, you are in luck. The 2025 or 2026 Volkswagen Atlas SUV, which our review thought was spacious and priced right, comes with both a third row and a higher, less sloping roofline that provides more space for those riding in the wayback. Our comparison of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport takes a deeper dive into their differences.