How The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Differs From The Previous Year

If you were hoping for some major differences between the 2025 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and the newer 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, we're sorry to disappoint you. The Atlas Cross Sport was recently refreshed for model year 2024, when our review found it handsome and well-equipped. This also means that there are no major changes between the 2025 and 2026 models. But there are always some alterations, minor as they may be.

As you might expect, the sticker price of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is higher than the 2025 model's. The 2026 starts at $39,775 including destination charge and goes up to $55,095 for the top trim level, before options. This compares to a starting price of $38,615 and a top trim level price of $53,620 for the 2025. That's a difference of between $1,160 and $1,475, depending on trim. There appear to be some 2025 Atlas Cross Sports remaining in dealer inventory, so there could be some deals out there.

Aside from price, there is another difference between the 2025 and 2026 models of the Atlas Cross Sport. For 2026, trim levels of SE with Technology and higher get a factory-installed HomeLink mirror with three programmable buttons you can use as a garage door opener or to trigger your home devices residing in the cloud. There's a new interior color on the SEL Premium R-Line trim — Titan Black with blue underlay, while three 2025 exterior colors are unavailable on the 2026 version: Aurora Red Metallic, Kingfisher Blue Metallic, and Pure White.