9 Common Problems With The Mazda3

Any vehicle that has been on the market for multiple years and throughout various generations is bound to have some potential pitfalls. No vehicle is perfect, even if it has excellent safety ratings and generally has favorable reviews. That is also the case with the Mazda3. While the Mazda3 is generally described as being comfortable to drive and has plenty of features, there's more to know about it than the fact that it's Mazda's cheapest model.

In reviewing consumer complaints on CarComplaints and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, we found a long list of common problems with the Mazda3. Of course, many of the major issues are on older-model vehicles, though some newer models also have some interesting problems.

As the issues range from transmission failures to accessories going haywire, you never know what might happen with a used Mazda3, or even a new one for that matter. Here are the common problems to know about if you're considering buying a Mazda3.