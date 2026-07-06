If you automatically associate Mazda with those "zoom-zoom" commercials, you're probably not alone. The brand launched the marketing strategy in the early 2000s, and it was a highly effective catchphrase. Its more recent slogans in the U.S. include "Move and Be Moved" and "Driving Matters," but the zoom-zoom slogan was so effective because it equated Mazda with a fun drive. Today, Mazda is known for affordable, driver-focused vehicles that offer luxury-grade interiors without the luxury price tag.

Founded in Japan more than 100 years ago, Mazda originally developed compressed cork board! Only a few years later, it began to focus on machinery instead, and its tricycle truck called the Mazda-Go rolled off the production line in 1931. It entered the automotive market in the U.S. in 1970 and, after some bumps in the road, became one of the more popular foreign brands in America.

Globally renowned for the MX-5 Miata, Mazda also has a full lineup of more sensible daily drivers that still offer that sense of fun. From the athletic CX-5 to the family-friendly CX-90 and the well-priced Mazda3, the automaker has a ride for every lifestyle. If you like the idea of Mazda but want a slightly different vibe, there are several automakers that have comparable offerings. Perhaps you want something a bit more rugged, or you're looking for a vehicle that feels even more luxurious inside. If Mazda isn't a perfect fit, consider these three alternative brands that might better meet your needs.