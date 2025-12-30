The Volkswagen SUV Models You Can Buy In 2026, Ranked By Price

Although SUVs have only been a part of Volkswagen's lineup for a little over two decades, they're already one of the manufacturer's most important segments. In fact, some of the most successful Volkswagen models in history are SUVs, with the Tiguan standing out in particular as a global sales hit in recent years. American buyers looking for a Volkswagen SUV have a range of options to pick from, from compact urban runabouts to family haulers. The brand also offers both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as an all-electric SUV.

For 2026, Volkswagen's best SUV models remain as affordable and appealing as ever, although some do a better job of matching up to their rivals than others. We've driven the latest generation of all of the brand's current SUV offerings, evaluating each one on factors from their efficiency to their spaciousness and included tech features. This is what we thought of each model — and how much you can expect to pay for one in 2026.