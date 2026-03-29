5 Cheap New Cars With Excellent Safety Ratings, According To Consumer Reports

If you've actively shopped for a new car in the last few years, or even just casually glanced at their prices, you might be shocked by just how high the average MSRP has climbed. In 2025, the price of the average new vehicle sold in America nearly hit the $50,000 mark — a figure that not too long ago seemed to only be associated with high-end luxury models or large, heavy-duty pickup trucks.

While there are still inexpensive new-car options out there, most of the best-selling mainstream sedans and small SUVs in America now have prices around the $35,000 range. While that might be a tough pill to swallow for those who remember car prices from a decade ago, the good news is that many sub-$35,000 cars offer buyers a lot for their money — including excellent safety.

Consumer Reports is well-known for its vehicle reliability ratings, but along with that, they also score new vehicles with their own system of safety ratings that go beyond just the standard NHTSA or IIHS crash tests, factoring in things like their handling, stability, braking performance, and the effectiveness of the systems designed to prevent crashing in the first place. Consumer Reports emphasizes the importance of having great safety regardless of price, and to showcase this, the Consumer Reports Safest New Cars Under $35,000 rankings highlight inexpensive vehicles with excellent safety scores, including some models that have MSRPs as low as the $25,000 range. Below are some of the big winners.