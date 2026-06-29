5 Sedans With Better Ratings Than The Mazda3

Like so many other automakers, Mazda has heavily shifted its lineup toward SUVs in recent years, discontinuing its mid-sized Mazda6 sedan back in 2022, and then bolstering its crossover SUV offerings with new models like the CX-50 and CX-90. In fact, looking at the company's current North American market lineup, only two Mazdas aren't CX-badged SUVs. One is the iconic MX-5 Miata sports car, and the other is the venerable Mazda3 compact, offered in both hatchback and sedan form.

Along with being the only sedan body style that Mazda sells, the Mazda3 is also the brand's cheapest model, with a starting MSRP after destination fees of just under $26,000. Having first hit the market for the 2019 model year, the current Mazda3 is certainly showing its age, but our review of the 2026 Mazda3 sedan suggests that feeling old doesn't have to be a bad thing.

The compact sedan class, though, is an ultra-competitive one, and while there are absolutely things to like about the Mazda3, many of its similarly priced competitors have gotten the edge over it — outgunning the aging Mazda3 in areas like fuel efficiency, interior space, and available tech features. Below, we've rounded up five compact sedans that are rated higher than the Mazda3, according to trusted industry and consumer sources like Edmunds and JD Power.