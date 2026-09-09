Jeep's Recon Doesn't Drive Like An Electric Wrangler: Where It Wins And Where It Falls Short

The big headline with the Recon is just how powerful it is. Up slightly from early estimates which had it at 650 horsepower, the Recon is now rated by Jeep at 670 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. Jeep had the audacity in their presentations on the Recon to call it a race car, stating that it'll out-accelerate base versions of a Porsche 911, going from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds (the Carrera and Carrera T do it in 3.9 and 4.3 seconds, respectively). And while I take umbrage with any SUV claiming to be a race car, I will give it credit where it's due in the acceleration department.

Mash the right pedal with anything less than a bone-dry surface and the all-terrain tires spin immediately. In the rain (especially using the Recon's Sport mode, which turns off traction control by default) I had to be particularly careful with the movements of my right foot. Find a dry patch of land, select the right drive modes, and the Recon heads toward the top of any on-ramp like it's got two rockets strapped to its back.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Even in the standard drive modes, you can feel the Recon's gobs of power and torque immediately off the line, or with a bit of mild throttle when you're going for a pass on the highway. It all feels a bit more theatrical in something that has such a high ride height and beefy body panels. It's no race car, but it'll send your body back into your seat just as suddenly as with any other big-power EV.