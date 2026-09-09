Jeep's Recon Doesn't Drive Like An Electric Wrangler: Where It Wins And Where It Falls Short
Jeep has made electrified off-roaders in the past, and they've made all-electric SUVs, but they've never ventured into the great outdoors on purely electric power until now. The Recon is Jeep's all-new, all-electric off-roader, with massive power and all the Jeep styling cues you could ask for. And while it isn't technically the most powerful Jeep ever made, it's pretty close, and it's the most powerful off-roader they've ever built. Jeep's given it their internal designation of "Trail Rated," too, and with just a quick glance at the boxy SUV, you can see that it's meant for life in the outdoors.
There's lots of ground clearance, knobby all-terrain tires, and doors that pop off in a hurry to bring the outside in — all characteristics of historically significant Jeeps, and all part of the Recon's big personality. Jeep invited me out to Northern California to drive the new Recon, both on road and off-road, with some twisty mountain terrain and a bit of mud to splash around in. It was a rainy day of driving, but there was a lot of time and space to explore the Recon's capabilities, and some time to reflect on whether or not it will be successful amongst faithful Jeep enthusiasts.
All the power you'll ever need, and then some
The big headline with the Recon is just how powerful it is. Up slightly from early estimates which had it at 650 horsepower, the Recon is now rated by Jeep at 670 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. Jeep had the audacity in their presentations on the Recon to call it a race car, stating that it'll out-accelerate base versions of a Porsche 911, going from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds (the Carrera and Carrera T do it in 3.9 and 4.3 seconds, respectively). And while I take umbrage with any SUV claiming to be a race car, I will give it credit where it's due in the acceleration department.
Mash the right pedal with anything less than a bone-dry surface and the all-terrain tires spin immediately. In the rain (especially using the Recon's Sport mode, which turns off traction control by default) I had to be particularly careful with the movements of my right foot. Find a dry patch of land, select the right drive modes, and the Recon heads toward the top of any on-ramp like it's got two rockets strapped to its back.
Even in the standard drive modes, you can feel the Recon's gobs of power and torque immediately off the line, or with a bit of mild throttle when you're going for a pass on the highway. It all feels a bit more theatrical in something that has such a high ride height and beefy body panels. It's no race car, but it'll send your body back into your seat just as suddenly as with any other big-power EV.
Going fast requires a lot of electricity
The Recon's big power and big body don't pay many dividends when it comes to range. Despite having a large 100.5 kWh battery pack, the Recon only offers 222 miles of range on the Moab trim — and that's if you're gentle with the throttle. The Overland trim, which will likely go on sale in 2027, is rated a bit higher thanks to more road-friendly tires (Jeep estimates 240 miles of range), but neither rating is particularly impressive.
When I first loaded into the test vehicle I'd be driving for the day it displayed 96% battery life, but less than 200 miles of range remaining. Range displays are typically pessimistic when a car's been driven aggressively, and I suspect that's what happened with the Recon I drove, but it's still disappointing to see a number that low when the charge state is nearly full. What's more, as the day wore on–with only a few launches and not much else in the way of aggressive or high-speed driving–the Recon's range went down in a hurry. I suspect even an ultra-light foot will struggle to squeak much more range out of the Recon's battery.
Charging up won't be an ultra-fast endeavor with the Recon, but the speeds are acceptable. Level 2 charging (according to Jeep) will get it from 5 to 80% battery life in 6.8 hours, and DC fast charging will take about 28 minutes to load up the same amount of electricity.
It takes big power to move such a big SUV
The fact that it's shaped in a traditionally boxy manner doesn't do the Recon any favors in the range department, nor do the all-terrain tires. And it's also really heavy: the curb weight is 6,112 lbs. With nearly 700 hp, it moves quickly whenever you ask it to, but for something with utility and adventure in mind, that's not the only concern.
As someone who's pretty regularly going on adventures, towing things, and exploring the outdoors, I have a hard time with some of the Recon's stats. For example, it's only capable of hauling a maximum payload of 850 lbs. That means me, and three of my friends who are the same size and weight would go beyond the maximum weight limit of the Recon — even without carrying any luggage. Sure, there are all sorts of cool available accessories for the Recon, but you can't take it all with you if you're bringing three passengers along.
The Recon also has a maximum towing capacity of 3,300 lbs. EVs aren't generally my top choice for towing, as the range suffers dramatically while pulling a trailer of any size, but a number that low is a setback for off-roaders who want to bring a toy hauler along for the ride.
Looks the part and plays it relatively well
Looking at the Recon, it's impossible to deny its Jeep styling. The classic seven-slot grille and the boxy shape are unmistakable. Physically, the Jeep has all the right dimensions to perform off-road, too. The off-road test course Jeep provided was pretty mild, and part of it was shut down due to weather restrictions, but the Recon made short work of what was in front of it. Plowing through a water obstacle, creeping down a slick rock face, and going for a jaunt on a muddy hillside were all well within its capabilities.
The Recon in its launch Moab trim has 9.1 inches of ground clearance, along with an approach angle of 33.8 degrees, and a departure angle of 33.1 degrees. All three stats are pretty impressive, and during the rocky bit of off-roading Jeep offered for the day, the metal bits of my test vehicle never touched ground. The Recon also offers 24 inches of water fording-depth.
Where the Recon could use a bit of refinement is in the throttle application department. The Recon's throttle felt jumpy between zero and 5 mph, right in the zone where you need it to be smooth. Modulating the gas and brakes, even with minimal brake regen set and the various rock-crawl settings engaged, was a tough task.
Making it look even more Jeepy
One of the Recon's party tricks is that it can go open-air, just like a Wrangler, with very little effort. The doors and windows come off easily, without tools of any kind required. Compared to Jeep SUVs of the past (and current doors-off SUVs like the Ford Bronco), which make you use a small and easily-lost tool kit, this tool-free experience is a big upgrade. The Recon has all the Jeep whimsy you could ask for, too. Little Easter eggs hidden around the car reward drivers who take a closer look.
Icons of tiny little Jeeps, driven by ants, make their way up the windshield. Pop the rear windows out, and you'll find more ants etched into the glass, making their way up the windows. Along the lower cowl for the windshield, a lizard is raised up in the plastic of the Recon. Why all these ants and lizards? They are known for their ability to crawl up and over any obstacle — a reference to the Recon's rock-crawling prowess. If you're looking for an SUV that's a bit lighthearted, this one might be right up your alley.
How does the Recon compare to the Wrangler?
The Recon has much of the same playful attitude as the Jeep Wrangler, it sets out to achieve many of the same goals, and it shares a lot of its exterior styling cues, but don't let what's on the surface fool you — it's an entirely different vehicle. The Wrangler has been one of the world's top off-roaders for years, but it suffers from a few drawbacks like poor ride quality, a loud interior, and vague steering from the recirculating ball setup.
The Wrangler uses body-on-frame construction, which contributes to some of the comfort issues, but it gives it maximum articulation off road and a hefty towing capacity for its size. It can pull as much as 5,000 lbs, which is significantly more than the Recon. The Recon uses unibody construction, so even though it's 'Trail Rated' by Jeep, it won't be able to tackle some of the same ultra-extreme terrain as the Wrangler.
The Recon's steering is also much better weighted, and it feels (despite its weight) capable of stitching together a few corners much more eagerly than the Wrangler. Just about any version of the Wrangler is much less expensive than the Recon, but the added expense shows up in refinement and an improved on-road driving experience.
A premium interior and an impressive ride
More than just a brawny SUV with a gutsy powertrain, the Recon is a pretty upscale SUV on the inside — at least as upscale as any mid-to-high-level Grand Cherokee I can recall driving in the last few years. The large 14.5-inch center touchscreen has excellent resolution and great contrast, making it easy to see with a quick glance.
The seats, in both the front and the rear, are well padded and supportive, and the relatively deep cargo area will hold plenty of gear. The Recon holds 30.3 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats in place and 65.9 cubic feet with the seats folded.
On the road, the Recon was pretty comfortable, too. With lots of tire sidewall, bumps are soaked up easily. There were some phantom squeaks and rattles, though, coming from various locations throughout the Recon, which detracted from the experience a bit.
2026 Jeep Recon verdict
Driving the all-new Recon can be a joyful experience. It doesn't take itself too seriously, even if it is seriously powerful. Acceleration is breathtakingly quick, the doors come off without much effort, and it will immediately be welcome at any Jeep-only event, no matter how tough the terrain is. The drawbacks, however, stack up along the way. The Recon's range is limited compared to just about every other EV SUV and, unless you're constantly off-roading, that makes it a tough sell as an everyday vehicle.
The Recon is currently only available in one trim level currently, too, and it isn't cheap. The Recon Moab starts at $68,990 (including a $1,995 destination fee), which, like the horsepower estimate, is up a bit since the initial pricing was released. The top trim of the Rivian R2, the Performance model, is certainly one of the Recon's strongest rivals, giving you similar power and much more range. The Rivian puts out 656 hp, has an estimated 330 miles of range, and it has a much lower price of $59,485. Add some all-terrain tires to the mix for $1,000 and the Rivian barely crests $60k, offering some pretty impressive off-road performance of its own.
The Recon is very nearly in a class by itself, with the R2 being its only real price-appropriate competition in the off-road EV space. Sure, the Mercedes G 580 Electric is worth considering if you want maximum luxury paired with proper off-road capability, but it's more than double the Recon's price. If you want an all-electric Jeep, the Recon has got enough appeal that I certainly wouldn't fault you, but you'll have to make some compromises along the way.