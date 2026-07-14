Does The Porsche 911 Still Deserve Its Reputation?

The Porsche 911 has transcended simple sports car status. It's a standard bearer for its class and an icon that represents the Porsche brand. On top of that, it's a yardstick by which all other competing vehicles are measured. I don't normally wake up before dawn, but this car is worth it. I voluntarily set my alarm clock at an ungodly hour to get out on the road in the 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S without any traffic.

I'm on a winding mountain road that's normally lined with hundreds of motorists, but at this hour, things are quiet. The sun has just started to creep over the distant mountains, and I've seen maybe a dozen other humans since I left my home. This is the sort of driving the 911 was made for, and I've already enjoyed every moment, but there's a caveat — I know just how expensive this car is.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

In the process of becoming the go-to sports car, performing at the top of its class, the 911 has also become way more of a financial reach than it once was. The 911 used to be a car that many automotive enthusiasts could stretch their budgets for. Not too long ago, you could get a base version of the 911 for less than $100,000, but prices for even the most basic 911s now go deep into the six figures. Inflation and tariffs are certainly part of the hockey-stick curve in car prices these days, but that doesn't change the high cost of a new 911. After upping my caffeine intake and stitching together a few dozen corners with the 4S that Porsche loaned me for a week, I had to wonder if it was worth the price.