Can You Drive A Doorless Jeep In The US? Here's What The Law Says

Off-road enthusiasts are often drawn to Jeeps for the carmaker's focus on ruggedness, toughness, and closeness to nature. The experience of driving through a rocky mountain trail surrounded by trees is only elevated if no doors or roof are separating the passengers from the surrounding sounds and smells. It's an immersive experience that makes off-road adventures all the more visceral. This is one aspect that makes Jeeps one of the best off-roading vehicles and why it remained the best-selling off-road vehicle going into 2025.

However, some off-roaders may start having worries as they trek back to the real world — are Jeeps with no doors legal to drive? Currently, it's not against the law to drive in a Jeep without doors in all 50 states, but there are stipulations. It used to be illegal in Pennsylvania, but the Robinson Bill in 2024 made the state align with the rest of the country.

"This legislation brings Pennsylvania in line with the rest of the country regarding doorless driving," said Senator Devlin Robinson (via PA Senate Republicans). "This new law not only grants vehicle owners greater freedom and enjoyment but also upholds the essential safety standards. It's a victory for both adventure enthusiasts and those who prioritize safety."