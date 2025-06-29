Can You Drive A Doorless Jeep In The US? Here's What The Law Says
Off-road enthusiasts are often drawn to Jeeps for the carmaker's focus on ruggedness, toughness, and closeness to nature. The experience of driving through a rocky mountain trail surrounded by trees is only elevated if no doors or roof are separating the passengers from the surrounding sounds and smells. It's an immersive experience that makes off-road adventures all the more visceral. This is one aspect that makes Jeeps one of the best off-roading vehicles and why it remained the best-selling off-road vehicle going into 2025.
However, some off-roaders may start having worries as they trek back to the real world — are Jeeps with no doors legal to drive? Currently, it's not against the law to drive in a Jeep without doors in all 50 states, but there are stipulations. It used to be illegal in Pennsylvania, but the Robinson Bill in 2024 made the state align with the rest of the country.
"This legislation brings Pennsylvania in line with the rest of the country regarding doorless driving," said Senator Devlin Robinson (via PA Senate Republicans). "This new law not only grants vehicle owners greater freedom and enjoyment but also upholds the essential safety standards. It's a victory for both adventure enthusiasts and those who prioritize safety."
Jeeps must reach state safety regulations
While Jeep drivers are free to commute to work or explore the woods without doors — being able to customize a Jeep is one of its many pros – many states still have certain safety regulations that must be met. One big concern is that removing a Jeep's doors also removes its mirrors. States have varying rules about vehicle mirrors, but one thing is sure — some sort of mirror is required. You'll need to read up on the regulations of the state you're planning to drive through.
Alaska, for example, requires a left-side mirror and one other (can be either a center or right-side mirror). Georgia only requires side mirrors if the center mirror's view is obstructed, and New York requires mirrors on the left and right side, as well as a rearview mirror. Even if a state doesn't require side mirrors, you should consider the possible safety risks of creating detrimental blind spots while driving. A lot of Jeep drivers will attach mirrors directly to their door hinges if they choose to drive without a door to retain that critical view.
Other states specify that drivers and passengers in door-less Jeeps should still wear seatbelts since there will be less protection in the case of an accident. A lack of these safety features could also become an issue in court or with certain car insurance companies if there's an incident.
Why are Jeeps without doors riskier to drive?
A lack of doors can make Jeeps more dangerous to drive, whether that's on the highway or on the trail. Collisions can become fatal a lot more often when there's less protection, especially if you get hit from the side. The Jeep Wrangler has had mixed results during various safety tests, including scoring just an 8 out of 16 in side impact crashes. While the Jeep Wrangler is relatively safe during a collision, it has a low safety score compared to other SUVs — and that's with doors.
Jeep drivers are in agreement that cruising without doors increases the risk factor while in their beloved vehicles. However, they have grown accustomed to the danger and have some advice for those looking to take off their doors too — always wear your seatbelt, don't drive fast, wear sunglasses if it's sunny out, and tie your hair up if it's long. And they all can't stress this enough: invest in some side mirrors. Despite the extra risk, however, Jeep drivers are still a fan of taking off the doors for a bit more excitement off-road.