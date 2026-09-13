10 Valuable Car Parts You Should Be Looking For At Junkyards

Owning a car can be an expensive affair. We know that all too well when it comes to buying one, whether you're paying in full or financing. While those numbers hit all-time highs earlier this year, they represent only half of the expense puzzle. Maintenance is the other variable; it's much easier to neglect since you likely won't be staring at thousands of dollars' worth of repairs in the first few years post-purchase — especially if the car is brand-new. However, depending on the car brand you're buying, maintenance could end up costing you well north of $10,000 over a decade.

That's a significant sum, and it can mostly be divided into two components: labor costs and parts replacement. While buying spare parts directly from a manufacturer is recommended, the cost can be draining in the long run. For your peace of mind (and warranty purposes, if applicable), opting for OEM parts might be the right decision despite the steep cost, but it's never a bad idea to explore the used parts market.

You're probably thinking of aftermarket parts, but junkyards can be a cost-effective source too. Since most vehicles that end up there are viewed as scrap and are essentially there to be picked apart, you can get a bargain on multiple parts instead of paying full price.