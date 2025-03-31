The Pros & Cons Of Buying A Used Transmission

Let's suppose the worst-case scenario just occurred, and you find yourself with a car in the shop awaiting a transmission replacement, and you're considering purchasing a used one to swap in. What're some of the advantages or disadvantages of such a purchase over, let's say, rebuilding your current transmission? Or purchasing a brand-new one, better yet? How would you even know that your purchase will be worthwhile and not just a dud in the first place?

For one, used transmissions are generally cheaper, they're available, and they may be high-quality remanufactured parts or like-new. The downsides, however, are that many used transmissions can be hit-or-miss with reliability, it's easy to purchase the wrong one by mistake, parts might be missing, and there's often no warranty.

Before we begin, this article will make some general assumptions about your vehicle. For one, we'll be assuming that your particular make and model has the option for a new transmission; with some particularly eccentric or rare models, you might not have a choice but to buy used. Second, is that the vehicle doesn't have the option to simply continue on its current transmission, it's either totally broken or it's missing from the car (like a project, for instance). Next, we'll assume that it's just the transmission — other components like the clutch or driveshaft are fine. And lastly, we'll discuss both purchasing and installing your own transmission, as well as taking your car to a shop to get it installed.

