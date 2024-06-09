GM 4L60-E Transmission: The Most Common Problems Owners Report

General Motors' 4L60-E automatic transmission is one of the most popular transmissions ever built. It was initially designed to replace and modernize GM's older Turbo 700R4 — also known as the original 4L60 gearbox. The legendary automaker manufactured the transmission and installed it in some of its most popular cars, trucks, and SUVs between 1993 and 2013.

The gearbox's name is a basic code that breaks down its specifications — it's a four (4) speed transmission designed for longitudinally (L) mounted engines in vehicles weighing up to 6,000 (60) pounds and featuring electronic (E) controls. While designed for smaller cars, GM ultimately built the 4L60-E transmission into various vehicles, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Camaro, Suburban, and even the legendary Chevy Corvette.

In the years since its replacement in 2013, the 4L60-E transmission has developed a reputation as a robust and reliable gearbox and an excellent base for custom builds and swaps. But even though the 4L60-E transmission is one of the most popular and enduring gearboxes ever built, it's not without its issues. Owners of vehicles with this transmission commonly report a few problems, and some of these defects can cost a pretty penny to repair. To help you better understand the issues that plague the 4L60-E transmission, we checked out the most common problems reported by owners and cross-referenced that information with transmission expert testimony. From slipping gears to strange noises and the inability to shift, here are the most common 4L60-E transmission problems that owners report.