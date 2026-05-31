4 Car Parts You Should Always Replace In Pairs

You settle into your car one evening, ready to go home after a long day or heading out for a night of adventure with some friends. Then you notice the road is dark on one side — you have a burned out headlight. Driving with only one headlight is not only dangerous, it can lead to an expensive ticket. It's illegal in all 50 states, though the severity of the fine varies. Even a fix-it ticket can be a headache, however, so it's wise to fix the problem as soon as possible.

According to AAA, headlights typically last between 3,000 to 45,000 hours, depending on the type. Replacing a burned out headlight bulb typically isn't too expensive. AutoZone estimates that it typically costs between $30 and $300 to have it replaced by a professional depending on bulb type and how difficult the installation is. That professional will likely recommend that you replace both at the same time, even if only one bulb has burnt out. Both headlights are likely around the same age, so if one has reached the end of its lifespan, the other is probably not far behind.

You also want to ensure that your headlights are providing steady, consistent light. If one light is brighter than the other, it's not only distracting to you, but potentially to other drivers as well. Additionally, replacing a headlight bulb in some cars requires that the bumper be removed, so it makes more sense to replace both bulbs at once.