Should You Get A New Engine Or A New Car?

The cars we rely on daily for transportation and various other services are sturdy, robust machines. As long as you stick to your manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule and avoid a handful of bad habits, there's usually no reason your vehicle shouldn't reach at least 100,000 miles or more. However, we live in an imperfect world, and it's not always possible to follow a maintenance routine religiously. Furthermore, many people are not the sole owners of their cars, meaning that they probably had zero control over the vehicle's treatment before buying it. Finally, even the most well-maintained and cared for car can develop wear and tear over time. Freak accidents happen, and mechanical defects can occur, reducing a vehicle's lifespan, even if the owner is meticulous about maintenance.

As you probably know, the engine is a critical component for most mainstream cars. It's responsible for turning fuel, like gasoline or diesel, into the energy necessary to spin your wheels. However, as implied above, even well-maintained engines can suffer damage over time due to age-related wear and tear. If your engine fails, neither you nor your vehicle will get very far down the road, leaving you with a few options: rebuild or repair the engine if possible, replace the engine completely, or buy a new car.

Considering the fact that rebuilding an engine can be extremely time-consuming, many drivers choose to opt for either a new engine or a new vehicle. If you're trying to decide which route is best for you, there are several factors to consider. Fortunately, as a former professional auto mechanic, that's exactly what I'm going to help break down. Here's how to decide whether to get a new engine or a new car.