Is The Cheapest New Car You Can Buy In America Worth It?

Let's get the obvious out of the way: In 2025, the cheapest new car in the U.S. is the Nissan Versa. With a base price of $18,330 (including a $1,140 destination charge), it undercuts the most affordable offerings from Hyundai and Kia by a couple of grand. Once a rival to the now-discontinued Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact, the Versa now owns the bargain-car title. But does buying the cheapest new car make sense? In many ways, yes—so long as buyers know what they're getting and giving up. If you'd asked me this earlier in the decade, I'd have said "no" without hesitation. But the third-gen Versa, launched for 2020, changed my mind with its modern styling and decent features.

My first time behind the wheel was in a 2019 rental. Fifteen minutes in, I was back at the counter paying for an upgrade. The thought of crawling along a Nevada highway in that thing was too much. The 2023 refresh caught my eye, but I didn't revisit it until helping someone shop for a cheap new car last year. The leap between the second and third generation was striking. It still doesn't drive like a Mazda3 or Civic, but I wouldn't think twice about renting one—or recommending it to a budget-conscious buyer.

I'm not alone in these thoughts. Consumer ratings on Edmunds average a respectable 4.0 out of 5.0 for the current-generation Versa. One owner commented, "This car is the best deal out there." Another said, "It's really, really good. Amazing for the price." A 61 out of 100 rating from Consumer Reports isn't exactly glowing for the 2025 model year, but that's enough for a "CR Recommended" badge. Here's what buyers need to know.