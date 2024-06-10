6 Things To Look Out For If You're Buying A Junkyard Engine

So, you're buying a junkyard engine. Whether it's for a quick swap, a full-scale restoration, or a custom hot rod project, one thing is certain: buying a scrapyard engine is the start of an incredible adventure. Foraging in the wilds of your local junkyard, hunting for a diamond in the rough to match your needs, is an experience like no other. For puzzle-loving gearheads, buying a junkyard motor is like the ultimate scavenger hunt — with a fair helping of suspense and mystery.

That's right. Buying a junkyard engine comes with its share of mystery, which is sometimes responsible for turning those enjoyable experiences into full-blown nightmares. Unlike when shopping for a used or remanufactured engine online or with a dedicated engine seller, you don't usually get a lot of information about the parts at a scrapyard. A lot of things can go wrong when buying a motor of hazy origins. And the last thing you want is to drop several hundred bucks on an engine, lug it all the way home or to your shop, and then learn that it's a dud.

There are several general tips you should follow when buying a used engine. But buying a junkyard engine is a different beast, and there are many things you need to look out for when buying a scrapyard motor. From the donor car's origin and body condition to whether or not the crankshaft turns, here are six things to look for when buying a junkyard engine.