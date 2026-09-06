5 Of The Best All-In-One Computers You Can Buy That Aren't An iMac

If you're on the market for an all-in-one computer (a desktop computer integrated with a monitor, also known as an AIO), chances are the first option on your list is an iMac. And why not? This is the computer that once put Apple on the map way back when and continues to be a rock-solid choice with the M-series 24-inch iMacs. Well, we can think of a few. Either the Apple brand's not your cup of tea, or the iMac has one too many disadvantages for its price point and/or your needs. The good news is Apple is far from alone in the AIO market.

Look, we admit it's tough to beat Apple in this category. But major brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo manufacture their own solid AIO competitors. Even though they may not always have the sleek, iconic unibody iMac design or the next-level Apple Silicon, the alternatives may be much closer to your budget (or offer better bang for buck) with more hardware choices, screen sizes, and operating systems — if you don't like Windows, there's always Linux. Let's look at the best options on the AIO market right now.