7 Of The Best Vertical Monitors You Can Buy Today

Chances are that if you're a multitasker, designer, programmer, or even a content creator, the thought of adding a vertical monitor might have crossed your mind. And why not? The upright orientation not only provides more screen real estate for scrolling through documents, coding, and multitasking — it also enhances ergonomic comfort.

Sure, you can mount just about any monitor to an arm and rotate it into a vertical orientation, but that's an extra expense on top of the monitor you'd be buying. Thankfully, there are plenty of monitors on the market that already feature a versatile stand to support vertical orientation. Better yet, there are some models that are designed purely for use as a vertical monitor. However, with so many options on the market, choosing the right vertical monitor can be tricky.

As someone who has spent years reviewing and testing the latest gadgets, and is, in fact, writing this article on a vertical monitor right now, I can help you guide your way to the best vertical monitor for your needs. Here, I've compiled a list of the best vertical monitors in 2025, covering a variety of needs and budgets. I've kept in mind factors like resolution, refresh rate, color accuracy, ergonomics, and connectivity options. So, whether you're a professional designer, a hardcore gamer, or just looking for a more efficient way to work, this list has got you covered.

