5 Downsides To Buying An iMac All-In-One Computer

Apple has roughly two categories of products: the big-ticket items released yearly (think iPhones and MacBooks), and those released so infrequently (HomePods and AirPods Max) that users start to feel as if Apple forgot them. The iMac falls in that latter category. Releases are intermittent. Sometimes every year, sometimes every two. The latest available iMac was released in October 2024 — two years ago — and there's no successor in sight.

Rumor has it the iMac was supposed to be updated in 2025. Then it was supposed to get the M5 chip this year, but we're on the cusp of an M6 refresh and still no new iMac. Now the rumor mill is spinning about a potential M6 iMac in fall 2026 — but only a spec bump, no major upgrade like a Mini-LED or OLED panel. It seems that iMac sales don't justify more frequent updates, so Apple will probably continue to relegate this product to a lower priority.

So, for one, choosing when to upgrade could be tricky: you can buy an iMac now and risk the new version coming out tomorrow with more power at the same price, or you can wait for months (or longer) to see an update. Further, iMacs lag somewhat on the spec sheet; they don't support Pro chips; they don't have mini-LED XDR displays, higher brightness, and ProMotion like MacBooks (which may soon get OLED and touchscreens); they lack other niceties like Voice Isolation microphone modes, newer versions of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and support for gigabit Ethernet. To be fair, the current M4 iMac will be plenty powerful for most people for years to come, but those who need the full Mac horsepower may struggle to justify it.