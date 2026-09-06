7 Pickup Trucks That Are Quicker Than A Base Chevy Silverado 1500

The Chevrolet Silverado has been one of the top choices if you're in the market for a full-size SUV for quite a while now, and for good reason. As one of the few all-American nameplates in the segment, the 2026 Silverado is competitive just about everywhere you look, with a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds and 71.70 cubic feet of cargo space. However, to unlock these specs, you'll have to spend a decent amount of money on the correct trim levels and options.

The base trim for the 2026 Silverado starts at $39,695, including destination fees, and while the best features are missing, it's still competitive in its own right. While outright performance isn't a major focus for most full-size trucks in their base guise, MotorTrend still manages to get the base 310-horsepower 2.7L turbocharged inline-four to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. And if you want to beat that with recorded data, you'll have to either drop sizes or spend more on better engines in full-size rivals. Here's a look at seven pickup trucks that are quicker than the base Chevrolet Silverado off the line.