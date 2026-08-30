10 Hidden Chevy Silverado Features You Might Not Know About

One thing you should know about your Chevrolet Silverado is the wealth of modes that can be accessed via its infotainment system. Take Valet mode — people worried about handing over their keys to someone can activate this mode to lock critical elements, like the infotainment screen and the center console, via a passcode.

However, what if you're not giving your keys to a valet, but to your teen who has just started learning to drive? Controlling a pickup trick is no easy feat, which is why Teen Driver mode is so useful. It reminds them to wear their seatbelt at all times, prevents any low fuel warnings from being dismissed, and implements optimal driver assistance settings that can't be changed to guarantee a heightened level of safety on the road. As a neat final touch, this mode also generates a driver report card to see relevant information, like distance driven, maximum speed, total number of speeding warnings, any reckless use of the accelerator pedal, and the number of times the truck's safety systems were triggered. Oh, and don't worry about your tech-savvy teen finding a workaround to get out of this mode — a PIN ensures that your child won't be able to turn this mode off.

There's also the 4-Auto mode, which is very convenient on erratic, sloped roads. Depending on the terrain condition, your Silverado will automatically switch between two-wheel and four-wheel drive when this mode is active. It's a great way to deal with adverse driving conditions without having to manually switch the wheel drive all the time.